From the Advertiser archives - February 14, 2019 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

February 14, 1919

Sir, as a stranger to Rugby, may I suggest that some sort of censorship of chimes and bells would be useful. I may be a mental dullard, but for the life of me it is as much as I can do with the utmost straining of ears to find out the time from the various clocks in the town. You just start counting by one when another of very similar tone chips in, then a buzzer lets fly and by the time they’ve all finished it’s about 14 or 15 o’clock! Surely one town clock with a strong-lunged hour and quarter-bells is what is needed instead of the present hotch-potch horology, Yours etc Visitor

February 14, 1969

Ald. Kenneth Rogers Marriott, who was elected to Rugby Borough Council in May 1963, is expected to be the next mayor of Rugby. Mr Marriott, 46, was born in Rugby, attending the Elborow School and Lawrence Sheriff before joining the former BTH in 1939. He is at present an administrative personnel officer for AEI Large Electrical Machines. For several seasons he has been fixture secretary of Rugby Football Club.

February 10, 1994

If you cheered the England international on Saturday, you might not have realised you were watching a player from Rugby. Flanker Peter Walton, 24, was making his debut for Scotland in the number six shirt. He moved to Rugby from Northumberland two summers ago and works for Apex, an electronic auction company based at Rugby’s cattle market. Walton is in his second season with Northampton Saints and has twice played against Rugby Lions.