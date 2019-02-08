From the Advertiser archives - February 7, 2019 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

February 7, 1919

Eight boys from New Bilton were summoned for playing ‘banker’ on a public footpath. PS Percival and PC Tarver were concealed near Newbold Footpath when they saw the lads come along, spread a newspaper and commence playing cards. After watching for a quarter of an hour they approached the boys who ran away, leaving the cards, but one picked up the money. With the assistance of two other constables who had been posted nearby the defendants were stopped. One who had not been playing was fined 4s 6d and the others 9s each.

February 7, 1969

Rugby’s ‘ghost station’ from where a five-trains a day service has been running to Leicester and Nottingham is to close and the only two employees there, both signalmen, will be transferred to other railway work. The Great Central Line services have been gradually run down at Rugby in recent years and the final decision to close the station completely came last week from the Minister of Transport.

February 3, 1994

Multi-million pound development could secure the Hospital of St Cross - keeping essential healthcare in Rugby. Rugby NHS Trust executives have announced a £5.5m programme, relocating and refurbishing services within existing hospital buildings. And they hope it will persuade Warwickshire Health Authority bosses to maintain present care in the town, rather than implement the proposed cuts to services which would scale down accident and emergency care.