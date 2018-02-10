From the Advertiser archives - February 8, 2018 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

February 9, 1918

Advertisement: There are now 74 Rugby & District men prisoners of war in Germany. Six standard Food Parcels of an average gross weight of 10lbs each parcel are sent to every man in the course of every month, in addition to 26lb of bread. The cost to provide for each man is £2 15s 6d per month, or a total charge of £205:7:0. Are you helping to provide for your own men? Donations, which will gladly be acknowledged, should be sent to Mr J Reginald Barker, Rugby Prisoners of War Help Committee, 9 Regent Street, Rugby.

February 9, 1968

Former Rugby band leader Mr Tom Ward has taken over as licensee of the Alexandra Arms, James Street and hopes to develop the pub as a lively meeting place for Rugby Theatre Society members and musicians.

Mr Ward led his band for 38 years before his retirement last year. He was licensee of The Bull in Sheep Street for two years in the 50s.

February 4, 1993

Grandad Jack Collyer is everyone’s favourite lollipop man. A familiar sight at the kerbsite along busy Crick Road in Hillmorton, for two decades, he celebrated his 90th birthday last Thursday and plans to work for many more years to come. Teachers, parents and children all lined up for a surprise birthday treat for chirpy Mr Collyer, of Bucknill Crescent. He said: “I had no idea they were arranging a surprise. When I arrived there were more than 300 children. It is wonderful.”