From the Advertiser archives - January 10, 2019 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

January 10, 1919

Mr W Allison, East Street, Rugby, a time-keeper in the employ of the L&NW Railway Loco Sheds recently came into a fortune of £50,000. About 30 years ago his uncle, Mr Thomas Allison emigrated to Australia where he invested capital in a cattle ranch and by careful management it grew to £100,000. In all that time he never communicated with his family in England but about three years ago an advertisement appeared in the News of the World asking for his brother or any of his children to contact solicitors in Melbourne, which they did and heard nothing more until New Year’s Day.

January 10, 1969

A forty-yard stretch of Market Place is set to be closed to all traffic except buses for an experimental three months. And already the move is proving controversial. The Highways committee are seeking to establish the advantages and disadvantages from a traffic point of view of the council’s long-term proposals for a pedestrian shopping precinct in the High Street, Sheep Street and Market Place area.

January 6, 1994

Protesters are united in their opposition to reopening the Great Central line through Rugby. The Central Railway Group will present Parliament with plans to reopen 50 miles of the disused line skirting Brownsover, Eastlands, Paddox, Newton, Lutterworth, Willoughby and Flecknoe as part of a link with the Channel Tunnel. The terminal to put the freight back on the road will be near the M1-M6 junction at Swinford. Rugby MP Jim Pawsey said his opposition remains total and undiminished to safeguard the interests of his constituents.