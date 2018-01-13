From the Advertiser archives - January 11, 2018 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

January 12, 1918

In the long list of War honours, published in Monday’s London Gazette we are pleased to find the name of Mr Arthur Morson, clerk to the Rugby Urban Council , Tribunal, and Representative Committee, who is appointed a member of the ‘Order of the Empire’ and will be entitled to use the affix MBE to his name. He has lived in the town all his life and is an old Elborow boy and for many years past taken an active part in the public life of the town.

January 12, 1968

A Rugby hairdressing salon is offering a 10 per cent discount on bils to customers wearing the ‘I’m Backing Britain’ badges. Mr Roger Symons, manager of Hilary’s (Rugby) Ltd, 129 Clifton Road said: “I think people in local industries could further the idea by working an extra half-hour without pay. And businesses like ours could provide an incentive by offering discounts to those who have entered into the spirit of it. We are prepared to give a 10 per cent discount on bills to customers wearing the badges,starting immediately.”

January 7, 1993

Villagers should now be free of the flooding which blighted Grandborough and Willoughby. MP Jim Pawsey met delegates to discuss the work needed to sort out flooding on the River Leam in the south of the borough. And now that work has been carried out, everyone is confident that this is the end of the problem. Mr Pawsey said: “I am most grateful to both local authorities for the action so promptly taken which would seem to have been most efficacious.”