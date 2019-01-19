From the Advertiser archives - January 17, 2019 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

January 17, 1919

A meeting of the Rugby Urban District Council was informed by Mr FE Hands on Tuesday that one of the most modern minesweepers in the British Navy has been named HMS Rugby. She was not an auxiliary boat, but her name appeared in the Navy List and he thought it would be an act of courtesy if the town subscribed the small sum of money necessary to present the ship with a white ensign. Mr L Loverock thought the cost of such a silk flag would be about £50.

January 17, 1969

Increased costs arising from problems in converting houses to North Sea gas will add an extra £150,000 to Rugby’s conversion bill. Originally the Gas Council estimated it would amount to £30 a house. Now they have had second thoughts and in Rugby, where conversion should begin in the early summer, the cost per house is estimated at £40. Fitters are increasingly having to be called back to try and put right badly functioning converted appliances, resulting in growing labour, transport and administration costs.

January 13, 1994

Lack of custom could close five Rugby pubs this year. Too many hostelries are chasing too few customers, according to a landlords’ leader. Rugby Licensed Victuallers Association chairman Bernard Brindley says some members are set to go out of business. He said: “Four or five pubs in Rugby are going to have serious problems in the next 12 months. There are too many in this area.” The gloomy prediction comes as the LVA is asking for the scrapping of present licensing hours.