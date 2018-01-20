From the Advertiser archives - January 18, 2018 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

January 19, 1918

During the night the heaviest snowfall this winter occurred. The surface was covered to a depth of 9 or 10 inches and the branches of trees and shrubs were thickly covered which weighed them down. The countryside presented a most beautiful appearance in the bright sunshine but traffic on the roads was greatly impeded. This is the heaviest fall in this district since April 24, 1908 when the measurements were 14 inches.

January 19, 1968

Plans have now been deposited with Rugby Rural Council for the building of a £218,000 girls’ high school at Bilton. The new school will be built next to the Herbert Kay High School for boys. Eventually under the county education committee’s revised proposals, the two schools will combine as one comprehensive school. The new three-form entry girls’ high school will replace Westlands High School in Plowman Street, where the pupils now are spread throughout various buildings. It will cater for a maximum of 450 pupils.

January 14, 1993

New menus are on offer at St Cross Hospital after a new dining room was opened by athlete Judy Simpson - a heptathlete in the 1984 olympics - and the chairman of Rugby’s National Health Trust, Les Anderton. The hospital’s old dining room closed on Tuesday and the new, larger one opened the following day. Judy, pictured below with Les and food service manager Bernice Smith, couldn’t resist the opportunity to taste one of the yummy offerings.