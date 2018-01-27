From the Advertiser archives - January 25, 2018 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

January 26, 1918

On Tuesday morning a shocking aeroplane accident as the result of which Second Lieut Harold Griffith Nelson (25) a Canadian officer, lost his life, occurred near Rugby. He had been flying for nearly an hour and when at an altitude of about 2,000ft he was seen to fall from his machine. His body was terribly mangled and death must have been instantaneous. The aeroplane continued its flight and came to earth about three-quarters of a mile away. The cause of the accident has not been ascertained.

January 26, 1968

Rugby’s English Electric works are playing a major part in meeting the company’s record of nearly £130 million worth of export orders, won by their British factories in 1967, This was 60 per cent, more than the 1966 figure, and one third of the work now being done by the company is for export, compared with a quarter 12 months ago. At Rugby considerable design work has already been done on two giant steam turbines for the United States. These, with their generators are work £9 million and were ordered in the summer.

January 21, 1993

Railway locomotive driver Aubrey Wilson has become only the fourth life member of the Rugby and District Trades Council in 100 years. The first to receive the honour was Aurthur Drury, a retired Co-operative Society milkman. He was followed by Charles Thatcher, also a railwayman and Len Skelhorn, who worked for a Coventry aircraft manufacturing company. Mr Wilson is in charge of Rugby’s railroad learning school for drivers and has been in the railway service 47 years.