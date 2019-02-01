From the Advertiser archives - January 31, 2019 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

January 31, 1919

There is a man now in France who will soon be one of the great forces guiding England. His name is Kennedy and he is a parson - the Rev GA Studdart-Kennedy, known the length of the British line as ‘Woodbine Willie’ because while the fighting was on he was always in the front line trenches distributing encouragement and Woodbines. He has written books which sold out at once. Taking holy orders he started first as curate at St Peter’s, Rugby.

January 31, 1969

The principles and difficulties of colour television engineering were explained to a large audience at Rugby. At the meeting, held by the Graduate and Student section of the Institution of Electrical Engineers in Rugby, Mr CBB Wood delivered the annual Silvanus P Thompson lecture. Fears that the subject might proved to be beyond the ‘ordinary engineer’ were soon dispelled.

Mr Wood’s theme was that colour television has been the dream of the broadcasting companies and the viewers since the inception of black and white television.

January 27, 1994

A massive shift-round for staff and patients at the Hospital of St Cross is on the cards in the coming weeks. Rugby NHS Trust bosses are waiting to see if their £4m bid for phase four development that includes a new casualty department has been accepted. The Victorian block and the Rainsbrook and Withybrook wings, which opened two years ago, will be most affected.