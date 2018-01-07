From the Advertiser archives - January 4, 2018 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

December 29, 1917

Christmas celebration at the Hospital of St Cross began as usual at six o’clock, when nursing staff paraded the wards and the Brookfield Nursing Home, singing carols. Each patient afterwards received a present, Dr Clement Dukes, in conformity with his usual custom, inpersonating Father Christmas. He was assisted in the children’s wing by Dr Simey and needless to say their greeting in this section was particularly hearty.

Christmas fare, in the form of turkey and plum pudding, was provided for dinner and the carvers were Dr Clement Dukes, men’s section, Dr Simey, women’s section and Dr Hoskyn for the children.

In the afternoon Dr AA David conducted a service in the chapel, which had been tastefully decorated by Miss Alice Dukes, assisted by several of the nurses.

On Boxing Day a concert was given by nurses and friends. The programme, which was very enjoyable, included a pianoforte solo by Lieut Johns, songs and sketches.

December 29, 1967

Rugby traders enjoyed a boom Christmas and feel that people were having a last fling in the face of gloomy economic forecasts for the New Year. All the town centre shops visited by Advertiser reporters showed increased sales over the previous year; some were up by as much as a third. Typical of the happy shop-keepers was Mr Derek Marah, manager of Foster Bros, Market Place, who said his sales were up 20 per cent on last year, although prices were comparable to last Christmas.

December 31, 1992

Bargain hunters have been packing shops and department stores in the town in the post-Christmas crazy sales. Shrewd shoppers have been waiting until after the festive season to snap up the bargains in electrical and household goods, as Rugby storekeepers recorded some of their busiest trading days this year. Many say they are surprised at how much people are spending - despite reports of increasing unemployment in the area and the bite of the recession.