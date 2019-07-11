From the Advertiser archives - July 11, 2019 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

July 11, 1919

A splendid view of the R33 was afforded on Monday, when the monster airship passed over Rugby on her 900 miles voyage over various parts of England. The vessel was over the town about 4.15 and, with a clear atmosphere it was possible to discern considerable detail of the structure, including the propellers. The airship, which is constructed on the same principle as the R34, of which it is a replica, is 613ft in length and 78ft in diameter. Its 19 pages have a cubic capacity for two million feet of gas.

The whole construction is a triumph of ingenious mechanism and is installed with telegraphic and telephonic facilities for communication between persons in various parts of the vessel. It is interesting to note that both the R33 and R34 are fitted with BTH Co magnetos.

July 11, 1969

The headmaster and headmistress of Dunsmore schools this week deplored a proposition by Rugby Borough Council to increase the speed limit in part of Ashlawn Road from 30 to 40 miles an hour as part of a Ministry of Transport experiment. They consider that the new limit would speed up traffic passing the school and increase road hazards for their 1,400 pupils, which includes 600 cyclists, who use the busy Ashlawn Road in great numbers every day.

The increase was also strongly disputed by six councillors at Tuesday’s meeting when Cllr Cyril Orland (Ratepayer) called for a complete rejection of the plan. However he was defeated by 22 votes to six and the council approved the new limit in principle, subject to observations from the motoring organisations and other local bodies.

“Should there be an accident I feel this council would be severely criticised were they to raise the speed limit in the face of this danger,” Cllr Orland said.

July 7, 1994

Rugby Council’s bid for independence from the rest of Warwickshire has failed, because the support is not there and there are not enough people to make the project viable, say commissioners. And the town’s MP has warned it will mean council tax rates going up and quality of services going down if power is taken away from the town.

The recommendation is that Warwickshire should be cut in two, leading to the abolition of the county council and the five local councils including Rugby. But as a second choice they consider keeping the present two-tier structure.