From the Advertiser archives - July 12, 2018 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

July 13, 1918

The past week has been observed locally as Baby Week, on a more ambitious scale than last year. On Sunday special sermons were preached at various churches on the care of children and at the matinee at the Empire on Monday a special film of an educational nature was shown. A very successful travelling baby welfare exhibition was held at the Co-operative Hall, the idea to instil into the minds of parents by the aid of photographs, diagrams and models the proper manner of feeding, washing and tending babies generally.

July 12, 1968

A railway line and at least 11 main roads in the Rugby area were flooded yesterday after Rugby’s wettest day for 97 years. In 18 hours more than three and a quarter inches of rainfall was recorded in the town. On top of the floods, electricity failures hit Rugby during Wednesday night when a substation in Lawford Road went out of action. More than 200 telephones were also cut off. During the night the Oxford canal burst its banks, as did Sowe Brook, flooding Bilton Road and Addison Road to a depth of about three feet.

July 8, 1993

Hospital staff held a rally yesterday to voice their fears about threats to health services in Rugby. Fears have been compounded by the resignation of chief executive Paul Farenden this week, the closure of the men’s surgical ward and the threat of privitisation to hotel services, covering domestic, portering and catering staff. And this comes after news that both the trust that provides the services and the healthy authority that buys them are cutting millions of pounds between them.