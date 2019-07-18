From the Advertiser archives - July 18, 2019 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

July 18, 1919

The town has been as acutely affected by the four years of travail as most districts in the kingdom, and there can be very few families locally who have not been directly represented among the ranks of Britain’s manhood who won a glorious peace. What one might term the ‘peace feeling’ may be said to have asserted itself upon the consciousness on Friday last when the decorative work commenced for Rugby’s Peace Day. The general style of the preparations revealed a studied intelligence of striking the right note of thankfulness after years of doubt.

July 18, 1969

As Rugby sweltered in this week’s heat wave temperatures rose into the 80s and crowds swarmed into the parks and swimming pools to soak up, enjoy and in some cases moan about the sun. Highest temperature recorded on Monday was 83 degrees and on Tuesday it was 82.

Rugby’s weatherman Mr George Thompson said: “This is the best summer for ten years and our records, which go back 90 years, show that July 14, 15 and 16 are the hottest days of the year. There will probably be a stormy break but it won’t break the good weather completely.”

July 14, 1994

Prison officers revelled in a visit from the Princess Royal. The princess dropped in on staff at HM Prison Service College at Newbold Revel, near Rugby, where she saw how officers of all levels are trained. She looked on as senior workers talked about methods of dealing with serious incidents in jails, including siege situations and spoke to staff being trained. During a visit round the colleges museum she was shown how prisoners were treated in years gone by. And she met Rugby’s mayor Joe Reeve during the occasion last Thursday.