From the Advertiser archives - July 19, 2018 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

July 20, 1918

Practically everyone in this district has now received their ration book. It was hoped that the work of despatching 45,000 books to 12,000 households would be completed on Saturday last and the failure to do so is in no way attributable to Mr JT Clarke and his staff of voluntary helpers, but rather to the carelessness of the general public - no fewer than 2,800 forms having to be sent back for corrections in addition to upwards of 600 which contained no address.

July 19, 1968

A Rugby housewife is planning to start up a computer bureau for industry in the town. Mrs Jennifer Hicks is hoping to obtain permission to run it from her home, if not she will look for premises in the town. “It could bring increased efficiency to many businesses in the area,” she said. “Until now, computers have been used only by firms large enough to buy one. Now by hiring computer time it is possible to bring the advantage such equipment can give within the reach of smaller firms.” She was, until ten years ago, a computer programmer with AEI. Now she has three children.

July 15, 1993

Only a miracle can save VS Rugby now. Meetings of shareholders and creditors have been called for Tuesday and the club is poised to go into voluntary liquidation. Chairman Roy Gallimore informed the League of the club’s situation last week. And unless a solution is found in the next few days, VS will be out of the Beazer Homes League. After that if the club is reformed, it would have to start at the bottom of the league structure and work its way up which could take several years.