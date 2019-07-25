From the Advertiser archives - July 25, 2019 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

July 25 , 1919

The spacious enclosure at the Recreation Ground made an ideal assembling point for most of the Peace Day’s attractions. The showery weather which culminated in a steady downpour towards the evening of course marred the general enjoyment and a considerable part of the proceedings here had to be curtailed. Four concert parties performed in different parts of the grounds, as well as an individual ventriloquist turn. Mr WJ Sutton opened the proceedings from the bandstand. He is a ventriloquist and marionette and Punch and Judy entertainer of real ability, and, unlike so many of his class, he knows the value of originality.

July 25, 1969

Although they are considered to be perfectly safe, Rugby’s five blocks of multi-storey flats at Rounds Gardens and Clifton Road are facing highly expensive alterations ordered by the government following an inquiry into the Ronan Point disaster.

The work must be done to bring them in like with the Ministry of Housing’s new highly stringent standards. And Rugby Borough Council will be called upon to find thousands of pounds to pay for work which many people consider nee not be done, housing committee chairman Cllr CJ Dickinson told the Advertiser.

July 21, 1994

Rugby Cricket Club celebrates its 150th anniversary this year. And the highlight will be a visit by the MCC to Webb Ellis Road next Tuesday. A celebratory dinner will also be held later in the year and the club have launched a 150 Club monthly draw with the profits going towards buying new covers.

Chairman Ian Barrie is hoping a large crowd will turn out to watch what they hope will be an entertaining day of cricket against a strong MCC side, captained by Northants and England player Nick Cook.