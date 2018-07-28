From the Advertiser archives - July 26, 2018 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

July 27, 1918

Hospital influenza cure: The deaths from influenza that have occurred have been almost invariably cases in which the patients were in a weak condition beforehand, or when the golden rule of at once lying up in bed has been disregarded. All sorts of remedies are popularly recommended. The hospital cure consists of bed, calomel, open windows and a milk diet.

July 26 , 1968

A Rugby man sold his mother’s house for £50 while she was away on holiday. And when the mother returned she found her property occupied by another family. But the sale was declared void when the truth was learned and the man was sent to prison for six months this week. That was the remarkable story unfolded at Rugby magistrates court on Tuesday when he pleaded guilty to falsely selling the house in James Street by pretending he was the owner.

July 22, 1993

Issue of four new commemorative stamps on Tuesday will put Braunston on the tourist centre map, it was claimed this week. Braunston is in the middle of the canal network and the stamps were issued to mark the 200th anniversary this year of the waterway opening. Stamps at the village post office were quickly sold out and a couple of extra orders from Northampton Post Office hardly lasted the week.