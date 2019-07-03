From the Advertiser archives - July 4, 2019 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

July 4, 1919 - see picture

This old postcard hopefully shows more clearly what the old Avon Mill swimming pool used to be like

The Rev WH Jenkins BA Rector of Christ Church, Falkirk has been appointed to the living of Hillmorton, recently vacated by the resignation of the Rev R Lever.

Commenting upon the appointment, the Scottish Chronicle, a weekly church paper for Scottish people states: “We can ill afford to lose the services of this hard-working and faithful priest.”

Last week a deputation called upon the Rev WH Jenkins and, on behalf of the congregation, presented him with a petition signed by over five hundred communicants, offering considerable increase in stipend, an additional curate and a six months’ holiday if he would reconsider his decision and remain with them. This great kindness he reluctantly declined, as he had already given his word and accepted the charge of Hillmorton.

July 4, 1969 - see pictures

The new vicar of Hillmorton in 1919

This is Avon Mill Pool, the swimming pool that Rugby Baths committee wanted to close this year... packed last weekend with record numbers wanting to take advantage of the fine weather. There were 1,020 people on Saturday and 1,347 on Sunday. Fortunately for them Rugby Council decided against it.

June 30, 1994

Come and help us raise £3,000 at the carnival... that is Rugby Advertiser assistant editor Gordon Birch’s plea for this Saturday.

The event, which is being backed by the Advertiser, is in aid of the children’s ward at the Hospital of St Cross.

The proceeds will buy a much needed piece of equipment, which measures blood pressure, pulse and the level of oxygen in the blood.

Gordon said: “It’s all set to be a great day and with the help of Rugby people I am sure we can raise the money and help the children.

Rugby people are traditionally generous and no doubt they will come to the rescue again.”

The parade of floats leaves the Cattle Market in Railway Terrace at 1pm, ending up at the hospital in Barby Road.