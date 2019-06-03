From the Advertiser archives - June 13, 2019 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

June 13, 1919

A letter from Rugby Urban District Council with regard to peace rejoicings was read at the Chamber of Trade meeting. Mr Johnson said he did not agree with anything being done, the loss was too great. All he would do was to give the children and old folks a good time, but as far as a procession and all other tomfoolery, he did not feel inclined to subscribe a penny to it. He said that at every house someone had gone out of it and people did not want the rejoicings.

June 13, 1969

Senior councillors and officers in Rugby yesterday condemned the findings of the Maud Commission report which proposes dweeping changes in the system of local government. They called the plans ‘totally unsuitable for the needs of Rugby’ and a ‘disaster for smaller authorities’.

They strongly rejected the idea that the whole of Coventry, Warwickshire and part of Northants should be administered by a single authority, presumably based at Coventry.

June 9, 1994

The new school proposed for the Revel villages has been dubbed ‘revolutionary’. There will be only one school - replacing four- for the six villages, if the latest set of proposals are carried through. There would be a new school built in Brinklow - sites are being investigated - taking most children aged four to 11. Children would transfer to the main building or another school when they are seven. The plan would mean the closure of Brockhurst Middle site in Monks Kirby and the first schools in Brinklow and Harborough Magna.