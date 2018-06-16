From the Advertiser archives - June 14, 2018 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

June 15, 1918

The Order of the Ministry of Food requiring 10 per cent of potatoes to be mixed in with flour and other ingredients used in making bread came into force last week. Anticipating some such order, the Rugby bakers a few months ago commenced to mix potatoes with the flour, although the proportion was naturally not so great as that now made compulsory. A prominent local baker states that considerable additional work in preparing the potatoes is entailed by the new regulations.

June 14, 1968

Chairman of Rugby Liberal Association, Mr DV Gee, in a tribute said: “The tragic death of Coun Trevor White is a bitter blow to Rugby Liberals and, indeed to all Rugby townsfolk. The selfless dedication which he gave to all civic matters set an extremely high example. The thousands of local people he has helped in so many ways will be proud that they had the opportunity to know him, and will now be very saddened at his loss to local affairs.”

June 10, 1993

Hospital manager Paul Farenden has promised there will be no major job losses or cuts to services at Rugby’s Hospital of St Cross. His assurance followed the Warwickshire Health Authority announcement that it must save millions of pounds. A proposal report released this week, announced the loss of about 250 jobs and 120 beds countywide - blamed on an estimated loss of £1 million in income for each of the next eight years.