From the Advertiser archives - June 20, 2019 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

June 20, 1919

The artists impression of the new cinema in Bank Street in 1919

Rugby is to have a new cinema theatre and the work of construction was commenced by Messrs Parnell and Son on Monday. The theatre will be situated in Bank Street, on a site between the Conservative Club and Regent Street and it is being built for a local company whose registered title is ‘Picture House (Rugby) Ltd’. There will be seating for nearly 1,200 and special attention has been paid to the exits, of which there are four on the ground floor and two from the gallery. All are separate and distinct from the entrances.

It was due to open in the autumn that year and the sketch was produced by the architect Mr TW Willard, showing the entrance and vestibule area, which is still there today.

It was due to open in the autumn that year and the sketch was produced by the architect Mr TW Willard, showing the entrance and vestibule area, which is still there today.

The other photograph, so you can see how it really looked, was taken in 1961 and shows the Century Cinema in Bank Street.

Lollipop man Jack Collyer MBE with his great-granddaughter Cheryl Green in 1994

June 20, 1969

A plan that would make Rugby the central town in a new, enlarged local government authority controlling most of the present rural district, Daventry amd Lutterworth was welcomed in Rugby this week. The proposal is made by the only dissenting member of the Maud Commission, who says that a ‘two-level’ system is the only means of reconciling ‘functional effectiveness with local democracy.’

June 16, 1994

Over 26 years of protecting children has been rewarded with a royal honour. Jack Collyer, 91, has received an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List for his work as lollipop man at Crick Road. Mr Collyer, who lives in Bucknill Crescent, sees youngsters across the busy road from Hillmorton First and Middle Schools. He was nominated by the county council’s road safety group for his long service and hard work.

The cutting shows Jack Collyer MBE with his great granddaughter Cheryl Green in 1994

I picked this nice reminder from our 1994 edition as generations of children who went to school at Hillmorton First and Middle will remember being helped across Crick Road by Jack Collyer. Our story said he was surprised to receive a letter asking if he’d like to be a Member of the British Empire. He ticked ‘yes’ but thought he was one already!