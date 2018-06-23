From the Advertiser archives - June 21, 2018 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

June 22, 1918

The Cemetery Committee reported that they had considered the question of the free interment of members of His Majesty’s Forces dying in Rugby and the neighbourhood and recommended that in future the same facilities be granted as to Rugby men, and in case of any difficulty arising the matter should be referred to the discretion of the Chairman of the Council.

June 21, 1968

There are fewer women in the Rugby area out of work now than there were a year ago. This is revealed in the June unemployment figures issued by the Ministry of Employment in Rugby. There are fewer men and women out of work than at the same time last month, but the figures for men are considerably higher than for June last year (319). The number of unemployed men on June 10 was 424, with 79 women. In May there were 429 and and 96 women.

June 17, 1993

High standards and a caring attitude are the beliefs behind Bawnmore First School, which is celebrating its 25th birthday. The school opened on June 10, 1968 and there were originally more than 11 classes to cope with all the local children. Now there are seven, with 218 pupils aged from four to eight. There are eight teachers, two time-share and headteacher for the past 11 years, Kathy Bond.