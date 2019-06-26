From the Advertiser archives - June 27, 2019 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

June 27, 1919

Tomorrow the annual Rose Day effort and house-to-house collection will be made on behalf of the Hospital of St Cross and, in view of the many costly improvements which have recently been effected here, and others - even more costly - which are in contemplation, it is hoped that it will be attended with more than usual success. Very few people in Rugby and District realise what a splendid hospital we have in our midst and, recognising this fact, a representative of the Advertiser recently visited the hospital to make a tour of inspection, details from which may induce many to loosen their purse strings to a larger extent than they otherwise may have done.

June 27, 1969

“Quite a remarkable woman, who was part of the 20th century as well as possessing the qualities of another age, elegance and graciousness,” was the tribute of Canon Davies to Mrs Irene Helen Miller at her funeral service at the parish church on Friday.

Mrs Miller, who was 94, was one of Rugby’s best-known public figures. She was Rugby’s first woman borough councillor, prominent in public life as a county councillor, magistrate and district vice-president for the Red Cross Society.

Mrs Miller, who lived at Spring Hill Farm, was awarded the OBE for her services to the Red Cross during the First World War.

June 23, 1994

The £140 million international rail freight terminal between Crick and Kilsby has received the green light by the Department of the Environment with work expected to start on site within months. The Government has decided it is not necessary to call a 191-acre scheme which will bring more than 3,700 jobs to the area. But Daventry District Council has backed the project since March, approving planning consent for the work.

The way is now clear for the council to issue permission, following the completion of legal agreements.