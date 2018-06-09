From the Advertiser archives - June 7, 2018 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

June 8, 1918

On the first of next month, the present ration cards will be superseded by ration books, the application forms for which have already been sent to many householders in the district. These are returnable to the Ration Officer but already a number have been incorrectly filled in. Anyone experiencing difficulty should attend at any of the Elementary schools in Rugby or New Bilton on Monday or Tuesday next week where teachers will be in attendance to give advice and assistance.

June 7, 1968

The new Mayor of Rugby, Ald Alfred Thomas Green, was sworn in as an ex-officio Rugby magistrate on Friday. He will probably be the last of the town’s first citizens accorded the right. Under the proposed Justice of the Peace Act, which could become law before the end of the year, the practice of the Mayor taking a seat on the Bench by virtue of his office could be abolished. On the Bench for the swearing-in ceremony were the chairman of Rugby magistrates, Ald WA Robotham, Mrs PA Batt and Mr A Mann.

June 3, 1993

Hundreds of hovercraft enthusiasts flocked to Stanford Hall over the Bank Holiday weekend to watch the third round of the national championships. The event was organised by the Midland Hoverclub, and over the three days of racing involved Formula One, Two and Three and Junior classes. During the paddock open sessions spectators were invited to look around the craft and talk to the drivers and crew.