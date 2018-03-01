From the Advertiser archives - March 1, 2018 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

March 2, 1918

We regret to state that Mr John Liddington, of Moultrie Road, Rugby, one of the oldest tradesmen in the town, died on Saturday night from injuries sustained by being knocked down by a motor-car. Born in 1840, he acquired the business in Rugby founded in 1841 by his wife’s father the late Mr John Constant. Under his enterprising and genial management it increased considerably and ultimately Mr Liddington became one of the best-known forage contractors to the hunting and polo world. He was for forty years past one of the auditors of the Rugby Town Hall company.

March 1, 1968

The names of two freemen of Rugby will be commemorated when a formal handing over ceremony - ahead of schedule - takes place next Tuesday. Brownings Contractors (Rugby) will hand over to the corporation old people’s flats at Hillmorton (Duffy Place) and at Newbold (Robotham Close). The flats are named after Mr TL Duffy and Alderman WA Robotham. The borough’s other freemen, Mr DE Biart, the late Dr CR Hoskyn and the late Mr RD Hudson are already commemorated.

February 25, 1993

Unemployment in Rugby is accelerating much faster than national and regional figures - leaping ten per cent in the last two months. But the proportion of people without a job remains comparatively low at 8.8 per cent. That is up from 8.3 and 7.9 per cent in the previous months. And there were 136 unfilled vacancies at the jobcentre, with another six at the careers office. The number of jobless for the borough alone now stands at 3,964.