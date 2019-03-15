From the Advertiser archives - March 14, 2019 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

March 14, 1919

Sir - The year 1919 is a year in which occurs the centenary or bi-centenary of several famous people, not the least among these being Joseph Addison, who once resided at Bilton Hall. It seems fitting that we in this neighbourhood should pay homage to the memory of the genial author of ‘The Spectator’ (possibly the greatest man who ever lived in this district). He died on June 17, 1919 and is buried in Westminster Abbey. Miss Addison lived on at Bilton Hall for many years after the death of her illustrious father and is buried in Bilton church.

March 14, 1969

The Rugby branches of two multiple grocery companies are to close this spring, together with WH Smith of Regent Street, the newsagents which is no longer paying its way. The grocery stores are George Masons and United Counties Stores of 1 High Street, Rugby. Large supermarkets newly opened in the town are to blame, according to a spokesman for one of the firms. A spokesman for Smiths in London said. “The shop in Regent Street is a bit off the beaten track and does not have much economic potential.”

March 10, 1994

Join us to help make this year’s carnival one of the best ever. The Advertiser-backed 1994 event will now be on Saturday, July 2 and all proceeds will go towards buying equipment for the Hospital of St Cross. And now it’s your turn to join in by entering a float or bidding to become Carnival Queen. Entrants must be over 16 to be the Carnival Queen, but any younger girls can still enter to become a carnival princess. Details of some fabulous prizes will be revealed shortly.