From the Advertiser archives - March 21, 2019 edition

March 21, 1919

Rugby Urban District Council - A letter was read from Mr F Merttens, in which he said he regretted to see from the Press that his offer of a motor ambulance to the town had raised a contentious matter in the Council and as he had no desire to hurt anybody’s feelings, or be the cause of a public controversy, he begged to be allowed to withdraw his offer. The town would not suffer by this, because another car had been offered to them by the Red Cross Society. He closed with “every good wish for the welfare and prosperity of Rugby, in which I take a keen interest.”

Rugby primary schools will continue to have swimming lessons at Regent Street baths despite the recent county education cuts which axed free lessons. Parents will pay and already the schools are arranging transport for classes to begin after Easter. Eighteen local schools have applied for use of the pool on this basis. However a plea from the Rugby School Head Teachers Association for a reduction in the 9d per head admission charge has been turned down by the Borough’s parks, cemeteries and baths committee.

March 17, 1994

Preparations for the biggest ever Warwickshire Olympics are well under way. Teams from 22 sports will be battling it out over seven days to become the winning district. And reigning champions Rugby will be keen to defend their title in June. The games have been held biannially since 1981 between the four districts - Stratford, Warwick, Nuneaton & Bedworth and Rugby, who have been the most successful.