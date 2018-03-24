From the Advertiser archives - March 22, 2018 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

March 23, 1918

Letters to the editor: I am glad to see that attention has been brought in your last issue to the growing nuisance in Rugby of scribbling with chalk upon walls and gates. Quite apart from the seriusly objectionable nature of some of the writings and drawings, such disfigurement of our streets is a very great eyesore. It is a step towards the hooliganism which is filling our streets, suggesting pandemonium itself. Cannot the teachers in our elementary schools add to their already valuable services by organising a crusade and so obviate the possible necessity of police action. A. Householder

March 22, 1968 (see below)

A Rugby shopkeeper is appealing for donations to pay the fine of a policeman convicted recently of dangerous driving. The Pc was fined £20 after an accident in Dunchurch Road when he was chasing a break-in suspect. He told the court the steering was faulty and wandered. Mr Arthur Lunn, proprietor of a Sheep Street camera shop, said he had been driving a car with steering wander yet many garages could find no visual defect until one in Lawford put it right.

Our 1968 story continues: “I was moved to this action because I could see the possibility of myself being branded as a dangerous driver,” said Mr Lunn. “This police officer was chasing a suspected shopbreaker and as a shopkeeper I know and appreciate what the police do for us.” Mr Lunn has already contacted another two shopkeepers, both of whom agreed to donate towards alleviating the police officer’s fine. He is asking for anyone interested to contact him at his shop.

The police constable said: “I very much appreciate this gesture by the shopkeepers.”

BUT Superintendent Percy Brown said: “This would amount to a gift from the public and under police regulations it just can’t be done, no matter under what motivation.”

March 18, 1993

The creation of a traffic-free town precinct has led to market traders losing up to a third of their income, it was claimed this week. Road closure, building mess and fencing off parts of Castle Street are keeping customers away, say stall holders. The longest serving trader Jesse Quinney complained: “Many of us are experiencing a very difficult time, more so than most businesses. The market is a council-run scheme which makes money but they flatly refuse to do anything for us.”