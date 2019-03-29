From the Advertiser archives - March 28, 2019 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

March 28, 1919

On Wednesday evening a masked and fancy dress ball, arranged by the Rugby Co-operative Society’s Employees Social Club was held in the Co-operative Hall. Between 200 and 300 dancers attended. The prizes were awarded as under: Ladies 1 Miss G Lenton (Cleopatra), 2 Miss Webb (Night). Gentlemen: 1 Mr Sylvester (Charles I), 2 Mr Twigger (Georgian courtier). The costumes, on the whole, were remarkably good.

March 28, 1969

Police are still making inquiries following Friday night’s raids on Rugby’s two casinos - the Burford in Church Walk and the Regent Casino in Regent Street. It is understood that the 16 policemen who took part in the raids were from outside Rugby. They were accompanied by a police photographer who took pictures of roulette tables and chips. They confiscated a roulette wheel from the Regent. There were over 100 people in the Regent when it was raided at 11.30pm.

March 24, 1994

The development of Smiths Industries Sports Ground moved a step closer this week, with 13 homes likely to be built on the cricket pitch. But the controversial scheme would create two all-weather tennis courts at the Stanley Road site in addition to the existing bowling green and clubhouse. A decision on the plans will be made by the full council on April 26, after Wednesday’s planning committee recommended approval by just one vote.