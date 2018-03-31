From the Advertiser archives - March 29, 2018 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

March 30, 1918

Mr H Yates, chairman of the Electric Lighting Committee, had an unpleasant task to perform at Tuesday’s meeting of the Urban Council when he submitted a report recommending that the cost of current to consumers be increased by halfpenny per unit - a step rendered necessary by conditions arising out of the War. The increased cost of generation of current has been considerable, caused by the cost of coal, stores and wages.

March 29, 1968

A Rugby man was so annoyed with his friend when the friend sold a set of four bowls they jointly owned, that he reported him to the police, it was stated at Rugby court on Friday. The man from Long Lawford pleaded not guilty to stealing two bowls valued at £5, the property of his friend from Newbold Road. The case was proved and he was ordered to pay £2 13s 3d costs and 5gns advocate’s fee. Having just moved house he wanted to concentrate on his garden. “I offered him half the money, but he did not answer me,” he said. “I have always been ready to pay him.”

March 25, 1993

The poll tax ends this month, but the campaign goes on to collect the £2million that citizens still owe the town hall. And the warning to hardened non-payers is there will be no let-up as the council steps up its efforts to get outstanding cash. About 87 per cent of this year’s poll tax was collected by the end of February, with less than a month of the financial year to go. In the first two years the collection rate was 90 per cent by the end of each year.