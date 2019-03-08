From the Advertiser archives - March 7, 2019 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

March 7, 1919

Bogus war hero - A Private from Oxford Street was charged with unlawfully wearing the ribbons of the military medal and Mons Star. Prisoner said: “I have been very foolish. I had no intention of doing any harm. It was simply ‘a bit of swank’. Chairman of the Bench said: “You are one of the worst types of scoundrel who make out that you have done your best for your country and have been in the very thick of the hardest fighting of all at Mons and then you come here and say you were swaggering. We send you to gaol for six months with hard labour.”

March 7, 1969

The new Midland Red bus service between Rugby and Leicester, which will replace railway services when the line is closed, will cost 2s more than the present railway fare for the return journey. The new service will operate from Regent Street four times a day during the week and three on Saturday. A return will cost 11s between the extreme terminal points.

March 3, 1994

Schools are sticking with the local education authority that threatens their very future. Most are against going it alone and seeking grant maintained status, a path adopted by Dunchurch First School because pupils will otherwise have to join a new primary school. It means they remain a state school, but money is received directly from Whitehall, with the county education chiefs having no say in the running of the school.