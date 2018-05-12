From the Advertiser archives - May 10, 2018 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

May 11, 1918

From Monday last, only two of the four ration coupons can be used for butchers’ meat weekly, but the bacon allowance will be practically doubled. Two coupons only will be required for picnic hams weighing up to 5lb. These weights may not be permanent but they will be in force for at least a month, so large are the supplies of American bacon in the country. The reduction in meat rations means that each consumer may only spend 10d weekly with the butcher.

May 10, 1968

Bones found under the nave of St John the Baptist Church, Brinklow, may be those of a seventeenth century rector of the parish. A specimen of the bones, found by workmen who are renovating the floor, has been sent to Birmingham City Museum for dating. The Rev G Cooke, rector, said the remains could be those of the Rev Thomas Muston, rector from 1680-1734, whose name appears on a nearby memorial plaque. Services are being held at St Edith’s Church, Monks Kirby until the Brinklow church reopens on May 19.

May 6, 1993

One of Rugby’s best known and oldest establish firms is shutting at the end of the month. The closing down signs are up at Bostrom’s furniture business, which occupies the first floor of the premises on the corner of Albert Street and Henry Street. The ground floor Emporium, comprising several separate retailers and the second floor Trellis Room restaurant will also close on Thursday, May 27, leaving one of the town’s biggest retail premises empty.