From the Advertiser archives - May 16, 2019 edition

May 16, 1919

The war brought with it many romances, but none more pretty than the courtship of Miss Maud Brown of Hillmorton Paddox and Armourer Staff -Sergt Phillips of London. A cousin of Miss Brown, while in France accidentally dropped from his wallet a photograph of his fair cousin, and this was picked up by Sergt Phillips, who expressed a desire to become acquainted with the original, and begged the cousin to obtain permission to write to her.

May 16, 1969

The new St Marie’s Roman Catholic Junior School in Merttens Drive, Rugby will be officially opened this morning by the Rt Rev Anthony J Emery, Assistant RC Bishop of Birmingham. The school was built over a period of three years and was completed in September last year. It replaces the old school in Dunchurch Road which was founded by Captain Washington Hibbert in 1854. The H-shaped school has eight classrooms, library, assembly hall which is also equipped as a gymnasium, administration block and kitchen.

May 12, 1994

VS Rugby have pulled off a fairytale ending to a dream season. Saturday’s celebrations went on into the early hours after their 2-0 win at Racing Club Warwick, thanks to goals from Simon Mason and Ashley Warner, which clinched the runners-up spot and promotion. Now life back in the Beazer Premier Division beckons - just a year after it seemed there would be no club at all. At the start of the season supporters were just happy to have a team. But expectations rose as they kept to the top of the table. (See Looking Back - May 16 edition for more on VS Rugby's incredible season)

“A correspndence was entered into and lasted until October 1918 when Sergt Phillips (87th Batt Canadian Infantry) came home on leave, which was the first personal meeting. At the end of the 14 days the soldier returned to duty happily engaged to the lady of his affections and eagerly looking forward to the time when he should once more return to England to claim his promised bride.

The wedding took place on Monday at Hillmorton. The bride wore a travelling costume of powder blue and hat to match. The breakfast was held at the Masonic Hall. The happy pair are spending the honeymoon in Leamington and Bournemouth.”