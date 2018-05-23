From the Advertiser archives - May 17, 2018 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

May 18, 1918

From one of the propaganda vans war pictures were exhibited on Thursday evening to a large crowd gathered near the Clock Tower. Speeches were delivered by Mr McKinnell and Colonel Johnstone. In a stirring speech Col Johnstone said: “Do you want to see your country devastated and your homes ruined? If not follow the example of those noble and brave men whom you see walking about the town in blue. Those fellows have done their duty.”

May 17, 1968

Next year marks the tenth anniversary of the twinning between Rugby and Evreux, in France, and the event may be marked by some special celebrations. Mr John Hardeman, chairman of the Rugby-Evreux Twinning Committee, said at the annual meeting on Monday that the French hoped to include the public in some large scale event. Mr Hardeman said that in the past year there had been a wide variety of exchanges and thanked all who had taken part, in particular the Mayor Coun Raymond Holder and the borough council for their considerable help and encouragement.

May 13, 1993

Save our carnival. That is the call from the Rugby Advertiser following the organisers’ decision this week to scrap this year’s event. Rugby Round Table 113 which has been responsible for recent parades is unable to proceed this year. But the Advertiser is determined not to let the 70-year-old tradition die. And we are appealing for busineses and organisations to come forward and help save Rugby’s annual day of fun.