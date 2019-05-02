From the Advertiser archives - May 2, 2019 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

May 2, 1919

There was issued on Monday last the list of honours which is ordinarily published on New Year’s Day. Mr Samuel J Waring of Dunchurch, High Sheriff of Denbighshire, is honoured with a Baronetcy for his public and local services. Within two months he organised the largest tent and equipment factory in the world, employing 10,000 hands. He devised a new scheme known as the peddle system for expanding the production of the Lee-Enfield rifle. He organised factories throughout Great Britain for the production of aeroplanes.

May 2, 1969

About £484,000 has been spent so far by Rugby Corporation on the new Brownsover residential development area where work on a £350,000 sewerage and road contract has just begun. The boundaries of the estate – at 200 acres it is the biggest single development in Rugby – are the Leicester Road, Newton Lane, Boughton Road and the old Central Railway line. The first phase of the scheme on the southern half of the site has already begun. When this work is nearing completion two portions of land will be advertised.

April 28, 1994

Recorded crime in the Rugby area fell by 1.4 per cent – the first drop in many years. The figures showed that in the previous year recorded crime in the area rose by 18 per cent. Latest figures show a total of 7,933 offences, and the detection rate is 25 per cent. Household burglaries fell by 96 cases to 878 and in other buildings dropped by 77 offences. Car thefts rose by 19.7 per cent and criminal damage went up to 1,075 cases – a rise of 4.6 per cent.