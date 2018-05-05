From the Advertiser archives - May 3, 2018 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

May 4, 1918

Mr John Allibone Langton of Hillmorton, who died in January, aged 75 years, left estate of the gross value of £5,085. The testator left the residue in trust for his son Leslie, sister Ann Brotherhood-Langton and Emily Langton. Then £200 to the rector and church wardens of Holy Trinity, Rugby for the upkeep oft he family vault, £1,000 to the Hospital of St Cross, £1,000 to the Vicar and church wardens of Hillmorton for the upkeep of the church and the ultimate residue of his estate to Gladys Hutton.

May 3, 1968

The first stage of the redevelopment of Rugby town centre will be the provision of a new shopping area on land between North Street and Corporation Street, it was revealed this week. Warwickshire County Council’s planning officer has outlined the first scheme, under which people and vehicles will be segregated as far as possible. Some provision for car parking will also be made. The population of Rugby is expected to increase to 70,000 by the early 1980s and more shops will have to be provided.

April 29, 1993

The borough council’s athletics track scheme goes before its own planning committee on Wednesday. The plans for the current grass track site include an eight-lane track and all-weather combined long jump, triple jump and pole vault run way, with floodlighting.

Car parking for the track would be included in the 250 spaces at the Ken Marriott Leisure Centre, which also has 100 overflow spaces on the grass.