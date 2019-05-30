From the Advertiser archives - May 30, 2019 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

May 30, 1919

The final meeting of the Rugby Waste Paper Committee was held on Monday, Mr JJ McKinnell presiding. During the 18 months activities of the committee over 41 tons of paper had been collected, the greater part being through the efforts of the boys of Murray and Elborow Schools - and the boys of St Oswald’s School, New Bilton and Bilton CE School had also assisted in the collection. Messrs Willans and Robinson Ltd had disposed of their office waste to the committee, devoting the proceeds to local charities.

May 30, 1969

A county council proposal to re-site the East Warwickshire College of Further Education at Hillside Estate was the main underlying issue at stake when a four-sided struggle came to a head this week at a planning inquiry. All four interested parties - Rugby Borough Council, a Northampton building firm, the County Council and the Ministry of Agriculture were concerned with contrasting issues. The builders want the 10 acre site for residential development in an area in which they have already built many houses.

May 26, 1994

Rugby’s newest, prized sporting facility, its athletics track, has already attracted large numbers of athletes, good use and admiration, despite poor weather. Last week there were three early-season meetings - including the town schools’ trials for the county championships. More than a dozen meetings are already envisaged for the summer. Rugby & District AC, apart from staging at least three open meetings, will also host three league fixtures.