From the Advertiser archives - May 31, 2018 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

June 1, 1918

Children’s court: Schoolboy, Benn Street, was summoned for throwing a stone from a railway bridge onto the top of a a carriage to the danger of passengers. Defendant was dealt with under the Probation of Offenders Act and ordered to pay 14s 6d costs. Schoolboy, Pinders Lane was summoned for stealing a bicycle bell, valued at 3s 6d. He pleaded guilty. As the boy had been previously convicted he was ordered six strokes with the birch.

May 31, 1968

Last week we produced the Advertiser by the most up-to date newspaper printing techniques following the commissioning of our new web-offset press. We eschewed fanfares of promotional ballyhoo to enable us to obtain genuine reader reaction to the new look Rugby Advertiser. And, as we had confidently expected, you were delighted. Above all, those questioned were impressed by the exceptionally high quality of the pictures, crisp printing and the greater convenience in handling by reason of the slight reduction in page size.

May 27, 1993

Rally ace Andrew Cowan has been talking about his adventures on the London to Sydney Marathon. He won the event when it was last staged in 1968, but 25 years on - in the same Hillman Hunter - he encountered more problems than he would have liked, including temperatures of nearly 120 degrees across India. The event for pre-1968 cars took Andrew away from his Mitsubishi rally team for a whole month, but despite initial doubts he certainly has no regrets about doing the 11,000 miles again.