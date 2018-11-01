From the Advertiser archives - November 1, 2018 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

November 2, 1918

The influenza epidemic has assumed serious proportions locally and from October 14th till last Thursday no fewer than 52 deaths from it or pneumonia occured in Rugby. Of those over 40 have been registered within the last 12 days. A peculiar feature of the malady is that the victims chiefly consist of young and robust persons, and largely among people whose means, once would surmise, would enable them to live as well as rationing regulations will permit.

November 1, 1968

Rugby Police believe that raiders who got away with over £1,000’s worth of fountain pens, lighters, cigarettes and transistor radios in a robbery at Rugby Co-operative Society’s Sheep Street branch over the weekend, hid in the premises before the shop was shut for the night. Police, led by Detective Sgt Kenneth Baker of Rugby CID, are making extensive inquiries into the raid. On Wednesday an appeal was made through the television programme Police Five for anybody who was in the vacinity.

October 28, 1993

Fighting together is a must if the protest against cuts to services at the Hospital of St Cross are to work. Consultant surgeon Alan Waterworth told the first of three public meetings that Rugby campaigners must not let themselves be divided. The meeting at St Cross on Tuesday saw the crowd heckle and eventually clap to drown out the noise of Militant Labour speakers. Campaigner Margaret Perkins said there would be a march and a rally to follow.