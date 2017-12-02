From the Advertiser archives - November 30, 2017 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

December 1, 1917

The first meeting of the Rugby Trades Hall Debating Society was held on Tuesday evening with the subject ‘the position of women in industry after the war’. Mrs A Corbett moved that the time had arrived when women should be allowed equal opportunities with men in industry and if men thought there would be a wholesale clearance of women from this field after the war this was a delusion. They would wake up and find that this could not be done.

December 1, 1967

The decision to classify Rugby Cattle Market as an infected market will result in a greater risk of foot and mouth infection locally, Mr Eaton Castell, manager of Rugby Livestock Sales, who run the market, said this week. On Monday cattle could only be drawn from farms within the Rugby district and sold to buyers from the infected area. The classification of Rugby market was changed from controlled to infected after the outbreak at Sheepy Magna 20 miles away, but no one has been able to give the reason why, when markets nearer to outbreaks remain controlled.

November 26, 1992

Rugby’s Victorian railway station, internationall known for the length of its platforms, may be demolished and rebuilt at a cost of £1 million. This was revealed in an exclusive interview with the British Rail Midland regional manager in Birmingham on Friday. Improvements could include a booking hall outside the front of the station to give a staff presence there for the first time, he revealed. There would also be better toilet, buffet and waiting room facilities.