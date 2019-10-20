From the Advertiser archives - October 10, 2019

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

October 10 , 1919

The railway strike, which started at midnight on Friday week, was amicably settled on Sunday afternoon. The following statement was issued from No10 Downing Street: The following agreement was reached - 1 Work to resume forthwith. 2 Negotiations to be completed by December 31, 1919. 3 Wages will be stabilized in the United Kingdom at their present level up to September 30, 2020. 4 No adult railwayman in Great Britain shall receive less than 51s, so long as the cost of living is not less than 110 per cent above pre-war levels. 5 The NUR and ASLE and F agree that the men shall work harmoniously with the servants who remained at work.

October 10, 1969

The dangerous, twisting section of road between Rugby and the new link with the M6 Motorway is to become a dual carriageway at a cost of £96,200 in a plan announced by the Ministry of Transport.The section is between the existing dual carriageway at Brownsover and the junction between leicester Road and the M6, now under construction north of Rugby. Former Transport Minister Mr Richard Marsh announced a grant of £72,150 towards it. The number of holes in the hedge along this important stretch of road testify to the amount of accidents that it has seen.

October 6, 1994

Rugby’s planned new library could be one of the first winners of the National Lottery. Three sets of architects are to be asked to submit two resigns each for a new building. One for a project with an estimated cost of £3.5 million, which would be funded by Warwickshire County Council and Rugby Borough Council. Another for a £4 million scheme, in case extra money comes from the Lottery. All plans will be for a building on the present site.