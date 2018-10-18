From the Advertiser archives - October 11, 2018 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

October 12, 1918

The schoolchildren of Dunchurch have responded well to the request of the authorities for their assistance in picking blackberries for making jam for the Forces. Up-to-date the Girls’ School have picked 688lbs and the Boys’ School 640lbs - a record probably unsurpassed by any school of the same size in the county. The largest quantity picked by one individual was 38lbs by Irene Ellis. Quite a large quantity of crabs have also been forwarded to the jam factory.

October 11, 1968

If the worst fears of the medical authorities are realised and ‘extensive epidemics’ of influenza break out in the coming winter, Rugby will not be caught unprepared, it was revealed this week. Although no immediate action is being taken in the borough, a close watch is being kept on the situation. And some firms have already sought advice from the local health authority. The warning follows the ravages of a new strain in Hong Kong, which, believes the British Medical Journal, may well spread to our shores this winter.

October 7, 1993

Rugbeians are the best in the county when it comes to paying up their council tax. Figures revealed on Monday show that 59.2% of this year’s council tax and 53.6% of the business, non-domestic rates were paid in the first six months of the new tax. Borough treasurer Diane Colley said: “From our inquiries it looks as if our figures are the best in the county.” The Borough Council will continue to chase the £2million still outstanding from poll tax debtors.