From the Advertiser archives - October 18, 2018 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

October 19, 1918

Notes on saving (No.10): How men can save in the home: Shave yourself. Don’t have the carpenter or plumber round for a job you can do with your own hands. If you smoke a pipe, keep your tobacco moist. Dry tobacco burns too fast. You can tailor press your own suit by damping it in the steam from a kettle and ironing with a heavy iron. Wear soft shirts and collars. They save starch and labour. Don’t lunch in a restaurant, take your lunch to work with you. Your wife will get better value for the coupons than you can.

October 18, 1968

The Minister of Health’s official reaction to complaints about propsals to withdraw some of Rugby’s hospital services is “not worth the paper it is written on,” says Rugby’s MP Mr William Price. The letter said: “The completion of the 622- bed Walsgrave acute hospital has led the Board to review the provision of hospital services in the area, which includes Rugby to ensure that best use is being made of resources. The possibility of concentrating all ear, nose and throat and eye in-patient treatment at Walsgrave is being considered but no decision has yet been made.”

October 14, 1993

Schools will find out tomorrow if they are earmarked for closure in a re-organisation plan. Some schools have so many vacancies that first and middle schools are being combined into primaries for 4- to 11 year-olds and children will move on to ther secondary school a year earlier than present. County councillor Gordon Collett and Rugby MP Jim Pawsey have already pledged their support for Leamington Hastings First School which could be among a list of schools set for change.