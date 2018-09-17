From the Advertiser archives - September 13, 2018 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

September 14, 1918

At the Trades Hall on Monday evening Mrs Beatrice M Marshall BA of Worcester gave an address on ‘Women’s Place in Politics’. She said it was very appropriate that at the next general election women - who would be entitled to vote for the first time - would have the opportunity of voting for the Labour Party in nearly every constituency. The Liberal and Conservative parties had been working for a golden future, but the Labour party wanted a golden present.

September 13, 1968

Rugby’s multi-storey flats were declared safe this week - nearly a month after all local housing authorities in the country were warned by the government to make urgent inquiries into all ‘system built’ blocks. The probe was ordered following recommendations by the tribunal investigating the partial collapse of flats at Ronan Point, Canning Town in May when five people died after a gas explosion. A Rugby Borough Council inquiry has put all flats at Rounds Gardens and Clifton Road in the clear.

September 9, 1993

For the first time in more than 400 years Rugby School has opened its classroom doors to younger girls. The school this week took its first steps to becoming fully co-educational, allowing girls of 13 plus to join female sixth-formers. Headmaster of three years Michael Mavor said: “We want boys and girls at Rugby to learn how to take the world forward together, through work and skills but also a sense of fun.”