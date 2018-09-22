From the Advertiser archives - September 20, 2018 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

September 21, 1918

Rugby Urban District Council: The chairman said since their last meeting a committee of local ladies had been very energetic in making jam for the military and the civil population. They had made 7,350lbs and he believed that, with one exception, the whole of the work had been done voluntarily. A hearty vote of thanks was recorded! also to the Gas Company for lending the premises for making the jam and Mr Alfred Over for providing storage facilities.

September 20, 1968

Alderman Arthur Taylor, chairman of Rugby’s Development Committee, revealed on Wednesday that the council had half a million pounds to spend on housing to attract new industry to the town - but there was not one piece of land to offer.

He said: “Rugby is probably the one town at the moment which is in the melting pot. There are 11,000 people employed in one industry and nobody knows what is going to happen.”

September 16, 1993

Big-hearted funsters filled the Benn Hall for the Advertiser’s sixth charity quiz. All the proceeds from this year’s event will be going towards the paper’s efforts to raise thousands for the Macmillan Nurse Appeal. The town aims to raise £85,000 to fund the work of Macmillan nurse Maxine Swain, who will be offering care and support to cancer patients and their families. The Advertiser has already raised £10,000 and aims to double that by Christmas.