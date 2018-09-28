From the Advertiser archives - September 27, 2018 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

September 28, 1918

Rugby Police Court heard that a large sum of money had been stolen from the bedroom of William Whiteman in Manor Road. In company with Insp Lines he took the numbers of 49 £1 notes and marked £12 worth of silver and placed it in a box in the back bedroom. He watched the house on Tuesday and saw the prisoner, a charwoman, enter. He later went to her house and the prisoner at first denied the theft, but when she produced her purse the notes and coins found were marked. She was remanded until Petty Sessions on Tuesday.

September 27, 1968

The building of a new ward block at the Hospital of St Cross, costing £1,410,000 has been put back for another five years. And fears are growing that the plan may be shelved completely. Mr William Price, MP said that instead of 1969-70, he had discovered the new expected date is 1975-76 and the addition to the maternity unit, at a cost of £450,000 is 1972-73. More importantly, the planning of these schemes is in abeyance until the full effect of the new hospital at Walsgrave upon the services of the Group can be assessed.

September 23, 1993

An internationally renowned sculptor will create Rugby’s statue of William Webb Ellis. Graham Ibbeson, of Barnsley, Yorkshire, has wide experience and many of his works can be seen in Europe and Scandinavia. His expertise is also on display in Northampton with a bronze sculpture of children. It is likely to cost £30-35,000 and an appeal will be launched later in the autumn. It is likely to be larger than lifesize so it is not dwarfed by the Rugby School buildings close by.