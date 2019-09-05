From the Advertiser archives - September 5, 2019 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

September 5 , 1919

On Saturday last practically the entire staff of the Rugby Advertiser from Editor to Printer’s Devil paid a visit to some of the most historic parishes in Warwickshire. Starting shortly after 9am from Castle Street on a new and excellently fitted motor lorry belonging to the Rugby Co-operative Society, we proceeded through the town and down the Bilton Road. Passing through the peaceful village, rendered famous by the memory of Addison, we journeyed on through Cawston, with its charming spinnies and rich corn fields until we arrived at the old Holyhead Road.

September 5, 1969

Rugby’s experimental traffic scheme which will close Sheep Street, High Street and Market Place to all traffic except buses was again criticised by the town’s Chamber of Commerce this week. The experiment, which begins on September 15 and will initially last for three months, was attacked by the chamber’s chairman Mr Enoch Hirst. He believes that a ring road should have been built long before the scheme was considered. “I think the situation in North Street is going to be very tricky with the increased flow of traffic,” he said. “The Park Road-Evreux Way junction will become extremely busy.”

September 1, 1994

I know we say it every year, but the Russelsheim twinning is a truly incredible weekend. They pack so much into such a short space of time - sport, sight-seeing, eating out, the occasional drink...there’s nothing else like it! The hospitality is amazing, everyone’s so friendly and it’s just an unforgettable time. All 450 Rugby twinners have their own stories to tell, but above all it’s the friendship and generosity that we’ll remember - and try to return when they visit next year. As usual the home teams had the upper hand during the day’s competition and won 24-12.