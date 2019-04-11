LOOKING BACK - April 11, 2019 edition

Church Street and Rugby Theatre

Here’s a couple more images from Monica and Jim Groucott’s slide collection from the 1960s and 70s, shared with us by their son John. In the lovely scene above, Church Street has hardly changed at all. I can only read the word ‘solicitor’ in the white lettering on the window, not the name. I think the pub sign hanging well over the road would have been for the Lawrence Sheriffe Arms on that corner.

The second picture shows the entrance to Rugby Theatre in Henry Street. Again the steps and doors are almost the same today. They were showing ‘Laura’ from September 12 to 17, but I can’t read any more of the detail I’m afraid.

