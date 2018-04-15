LOOKING BACK - April 12, 2018 edition

Boughton Leigh cross country runners

I’d seen this picture in our files, but didn’t know anything about it until I was looking through our April 1993 papers to find you an archive story from 25 years ago.

This was a front page picture and is of athletic pupils from Boughton Leigh Middle School showing off the Silver Jubilee Cup won at the Town Cross Country Championships for middle schools.

In a close race of 13 teams, Boughton Leigh came top with a total of 76 points. The five girls, all aged 11 or 12, were: Clare Rogers, who was 8th, Katie McGahey 9th, Lorraine McGrath 14th, Kate Morton 45th and Genna Bates 50th.