LOOKING BACK - April 18, 2019 edition

Cricket teams

Thank you to Anne Weston for this week’s picture. She came across it while going through photographs among her late parents possessions.

Oakfield Cricket Club in the mid 1990s

Muriel and John Riddy came from Rugby and he played cricket for Rugby cricket club in the 1940s and early 50s before the couple moved to Cambridge in the early 1950s.

This photo appears to pre-date that time and Anne, who lives in Suffolk, wondered if it might be of interest to the Advertiser’s Memory Lane readers.

She thinks it must be Rugby Cricket Club and it has all the names on the back of the print which might help to confirm this - and identify the year. I don’t recognise the building in the background, but it might have been taken at a significant away game.

Those pictured are: (Back from left) CE Coote, CH Papworth, Jesse Collins, R Doig, J Lavis.

(Middle row) CA Smith, TW Dickinson, WB Grandison, RP Fuller, AA Pointer, W Fromant, F. Jenkins. (Front) GC Barrett, HF Fuller, C Laurie.

And continuing the cricketing theme, this being the first week of the new season, here’s another team from rather more recent years. This colour photograph was Oakfield in, I think, 1995. The players are: (Back from left) D Ashwell, R Hope, C Smith, J Jones, K Langdown, M Webster and umpire P Eales. (Front): D Snook, C Gowdy, A Fisher (captain), A Watts and A Barot.