Cattle driven to market through streets of Rugby

Apologies if you have seen this picture before. It is one that appeared in our 1996 anniversary book (sadly out of print now), but I do hope there are plenty of you who haven’t.

Cattle from Kilsby being driven along Albert Street

This first one shows cattle, which most probably would have come from Kilsby, being driven to market along Clifton Road, passing the old Holy Trinity Church on the left. The other scene is of cattle being driven through Albert Street.